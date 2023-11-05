Top track

Ayra Starr - Rush

AYRA STARR MADRID EDITION

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)
Sun, 5 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡Ayra Starr hace du debut en Espan1a con Afrobrunch!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por AFROBRUNCH SPAIN.

Lineup

Ayra Starr

Venue

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)

C. de Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

