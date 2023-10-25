Top track

Johnny Jewel - Windswept

Johnny Jewel (USA) + Petri

Dabadaba
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"A 60 Minute Kaleidoscopic Dreamscape"

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Johnny Jewel

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

