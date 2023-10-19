Top track

Dopapod + TAUK Moore (TAUK + Kanika Moore)

El Club Detroit
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
$32.50

New York based rock-fusion band TAUK is teaming up with vocalist Kanika Moore of Doom Flamingo for a string of dates. After a number of highly energetic and powerful live collaborations including Electric Forest in 2018, Peach Festival and Resonance Festiv

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Kanika Moore, TAUK, Dopapod

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

