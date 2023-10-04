DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jean-Michel Blais 'Aubades' Tour

Grand Junction
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44
About

Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist-composer-performer based in Montreal.

Growing up in rural Quebec, Blais only started tickling on the family organ at age 9, before beginning to compose, attending piano lessons. He enjoyed playing in masses, weddings and fun Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire

Lineup

Jean-Michel Blais

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

