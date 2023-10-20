DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bluetones

Newcastle University Student Union
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kilimanjaro & Eastside presents:

THE BLUETONES

+ The Loose Cut

All ages, under 14’s with an adult present.

Presented by Kilimanjaro & Eastside.

Lineup

The Bluetones, The Loose Cut

Venue

Newcastle University Student Union

Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 8QB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity

