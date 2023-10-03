Top track

Bernth - Airflow

Bernth

The Garage
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents
Bernth

14+ (Under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Bernth

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open8:00 pm
600 capacity

