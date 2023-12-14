Top track

TROPICO - Chiamami Quando La Magia Finisce

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TROPICO - club tour 2023

Largo Venue
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€26.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TROPICO - Chiamami Quando La Magia Finisce
Got a code?

About

Riparte da qui, e proseguirà con molte altre sorprese, il percorso di uno dei cantautori più interessanti ed eclettici del panorama attuale, grazie al nuovo capitolo del suo progetto solista Tropico, una vera e propria ventata d'aria fresca per la musica i Read more

Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

TROPICO

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.