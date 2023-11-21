Top track

DUB FX

Thekla
Tue, 21 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dub FX at Thekla.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Dub FX

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open6:00 pm
400 capacity

