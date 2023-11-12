Top track

Bleach Lab - Old Ways

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bleach Lab

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bleach Lab - Old Ways
Got a code?

About

As well as magnetic frontperson Jenna Kyle, Bleach Lab is comprised of drummer Kieran Weston with his love for ethereal pop, guitarist Frank Wates’ knack for crystalline, dream-pop and bassist Josh Longman’s driving consistency and collaborative lyric work Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Bleach Lab

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.