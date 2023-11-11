DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Damn the Torpedoes: A Tribute to Tom Petty & THB

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$39.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Over the years Damn The Torpedoes has evolved with more committed members and a deep understanding of the Tom Petty catalog. The current lineup has been in place for several years and demonstrates the unspoken chemistry that makes a great band.

The signat Read more

Presented by Elkton Music Hall.

Lineup

Damn the Torpedoes

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.