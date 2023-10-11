Top track

Fontana Mix With Aria

Sharon Gal + John Butcher + Langham Research Centre

IKLECTIK
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IKLECTIK presents,

Sharon Gal + John Butcher + Langham Research Centre

Wednesday 11 October 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £10.50 adv / £15 otd

An evening of fully immersive live improvisation from t Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Langham Research Centre, Sharon Gal, John Butcher

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

