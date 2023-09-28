Top track

Adiyaman

Niiwa Residency

Club Chinois
Thu, 28 Sept, 11:45 pm
About

NiiWA, sounds of silk, brings its soft caress to the beautiful newly refurbished Club Chinois every Thursday this summer opening on the 25th May.

The latest birth of a new project from the underground artistic movement Ritual Collective. Embodying the sou Read more

Presented by Club Chinois.

Lineup

Clint Lee, Sorä, Satori

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

