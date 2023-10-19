Top track

Centurion

King Buffalo

Nottingham Bodega
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Centurion
About

King Buffalo at Bodega

This is an 14+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Desertscene.

Lineup

Mountain Caller, King Buffalo (USA)

Venue

Nottingham Bodega

23 Pelham St, Nottingham NG1 2ED, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

