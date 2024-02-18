DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signal Live at Clapham

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 18 Feb, 5:30 pm
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Spectacular Sunday Concert by the iconic Bulgarian band "Signal" at the iconic "Clapham Grand", London

Yordan Karadjov, Vladimir Zahariev, Alexander Marinovski, Georgi Yanakiev

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
1250 capacity

