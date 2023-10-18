Top track

HENGE - Get Outta Ma House

Henge

St Stephen's Church
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Presents "extra-terrestrial joymongers" HENGE at St Stephen's Church on Wednesday 18th October 2023! Support comes from Dogshow.

Brighten The Corners Presents "extra-terrestrial joymongers" HENGE at St Stephen's Church on Wednesday 18th October 2023! Support comes from Dogshow.

Presented by Brighten The Corners.
Lineup

Dogshow, HENGE

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

