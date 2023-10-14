DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skinny Pelembe

Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Visceral yet inherently soulful, 'Hardly The Same Snake' is the sound of the Johannesburg-born, Doncaster-raised artist Doya Beardmore finally finding his voice – both literally and figuratively. In practical terms, that involved finding the courage to for Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Skinny Pelembe

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.