Art School Girlfriend - Heaven Hanging Low

Art School Girlfriend

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
£18.72

About

The singer, songwriter and producer aka Polly Mackey performs a headline set in the wake of her second album release with Soft Landing.

Singer, songwriter and producer Polly Mackey’s second album Soft Landing – out August 2023 – is the culmination of her Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

Art School Girlfriend

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

