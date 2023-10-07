DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPACE - SPIDERS and Tin-Planet 25year anniversary tour 2022
Demon Records/BBC Music will be releasing both Spiders and Tin Planet albums on coloured vinyl to celebrate the 25th Anniversaries of the records first release in the UK. The band will be commenc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.