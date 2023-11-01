Top track

Balming Tiger - I'm Sick

Balming Tiger - "January Never Dies" Tour

Point Ephémère
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

January Never Dies

Balming Tiger est un collectif musical tirant son nom de la célèbre pommade asiatique « Tiger Balm ». Balming Tiger se décrit comme un « groupe multinational alternatif de K-pop » désireux de créer un impact à l'échelle mondiale.

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Balming Tiger

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:30 pm

