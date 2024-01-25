DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Claudine Ullman: Best In Show (Work in Progress)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.81
Best in Show is Claudine Ullman’s new (WIP) comedy show about being the best, where winning isn’t everything. Unless you are losing. Then, yes, winning is EVERYTHING! Should Claudine win any awards for this show she promises to single-handedly lower taxes,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

