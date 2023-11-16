Top track

LCYTN, Mag - Water

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loud Ldn X Sister Shindig

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LCYTN, Mag - Water
Got a code?

About

LOUD LDN X SISTER SHINDIG

Loud LDN and Sister Shindig join forces to bring you an unmissable night. Championing the sound of the underrepresented in electronic music.

Expect sounds spanning across the rave spectrum, tinged with pop and very special live Read more

Loud LDN x Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Martha Jean, LCYTN, Elphi and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.