DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Hermana de Miguel + Lord Malvo

Heliogàbal
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

doooncs que vénen des de Malaga els Lord Malvo i toquen a casa amb la Hermana de Miguel

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.