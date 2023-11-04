Top track

Impatience

Indie Showcase with flora, TONICA and Ned Ashcroft

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLORA - Inspired by artists such as The Oh Hellos, Billie Martin and Ashninikko, Flora has utilised her deep, distinctive, and velvety smooth vocals with her stunning pop/folk musical melodies that leaves you wanting more from this fresh and unique talent. Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Ned Ashcroft

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

