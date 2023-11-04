DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLORA - Inspired by artists such as The Oh Hellos, Billie Martin and Ashninikko, Flora has utilised her deep, distinctive, and velvety smooth vocals with her stunning pop/folk musical melodies that leaves you wanting more from this fresh and unique talent.
