Puella Eterna (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Would you like to live forever?

If you are reading this then you,

like the rest of us, have been born

Therefore you must be alive in some form

This is a show about LIFE, in all its stages

Told by a poetic idiot in search of eternity

between the pages Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

