DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live: risorsa per la valorizzazione dei territori

Torneria Tortona
Fri, 24 Nov, 3:15 pm
TalkMilano
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La musica popolare contemporanea e gli spettacoli dal vivo hanno dimostrato di essere una rilevante risorsa per la valorizzazione e la crescita culturale ed economica dei territori, attirando pubblico e turisti da tutto il mondo lungo nuove rotte, anche lo...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.