Halloween Night at Hotel Congress

Hotel Congress
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Step into the haunted Hotel Congress for an all night Halloween dance party with two stages, two costume contests giving away cash & prizes, drink specials, and more

This is a 21+ event

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

