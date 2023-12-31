DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Throwback NYE - Back to 80's - Disco, Funky & Hits

Go Beach Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

(ESP) Dispuesto a vivir una noche de fin de año única y especial? Revive una de esas fiestas locas de la década de finales de los 70s, 80s y early 90s, cuando el Disco, Funky y multitud de HITS musicales sonaban al unísono en todo el planeta tierra. Una ci Read more

Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.