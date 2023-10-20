DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all TALL and beautiful queers! Join us for an unforgettable night designed specfically for dykes/fems over 6 ft tall. Embrace your height and enjoy a night of empowerment, laughter, and dancing.
This is a 21+ event
