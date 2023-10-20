Top track

Demi Riquisimo, Nick V & more

La Java
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La java fête ses 100 ans !

Eh oui, 100 ans déjà… Plus vieux club de France, la java à vu débuter Edith Piaf, Maurice Chevalier, Django Reinhardt…

Et aujourd’hui, grâce à vous, la java est devenu l’une des places fortes de la scène électronique parisienne Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Demi Riquísimo, Écran total, Ixpé

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

