Rope for Sluts

Secret Location in London
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£35
About

Explore the possibilities of rope bondage in a way which centres sensation and pleasure - no need for complex patterns or knots! You will learn how to sensually bind your partner (or yourself..) and get inspired with creative ideas to maximise pleasure wit

Presented by Slut Social.

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

