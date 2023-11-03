Top track

Public Service Broadcasting - A Candle Which Will Not Be Put Out - Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WIN TICKETS: MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Friday

Various Venues, Brighton
Fri, 3 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Public Service Broadcasting - A Candle Which Will Not Be Put Out - Live
Got a code?

About

WIN 2 x FRIDAY TICKETS TO MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023

2nd to 5th November

Multi-Venue, Brighton

Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Terms and conditions apply: https://dicefm.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/18954550618257

Line-Up:

F Read more

Presented by FORM x Bershka.

Lineup

14
Public Service Broadcasting, Antony Szmierek, Panic Shack and 14 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brighton

Brighton, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.