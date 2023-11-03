DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WIN 2 x FRIDAY TICKETS TO MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023
2nd to 5th November
Multi-Venue, Brighton
Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music
Terms and conditions apply: https://dicefm.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/18954550618257
Line-Up:
F
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.