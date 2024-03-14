Top track

Anti-Nowhere League

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When The Anti-Nowhere League first came to prominence in the early 80's with their hit single , a cover of Streets of London and its infamous B-Side SO WHAT. They immmediately followed that with I Hate People and the mood was set.

Since reforming the band

TV's Over Presents...

Lineup

Anti-Nowhere League

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

