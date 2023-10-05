DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Preview _resetfestival

Off Topic
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50
About

Dopo aver provato in sala prove per quattro giorni, il giovedì di _reset i progetti artistici si esibiscono in occasione della serata preview _resetfestival insieme al loro mentor.

LINE UP CALDISSIMA 💥

Alberto Moscone w/ Aimone Romizi

Presentato da Goodness APS.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

