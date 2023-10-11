Top track

The Orchard - Goin' Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Orchard / Pool Hall / Midwest Blender Co

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Orchard - Goin' Back
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

The Orchard
Pool Hall
Midwest Blender Co.

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Midwest Blender Company, Pool Hall, The Orchard

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.