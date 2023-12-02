Top track

Midwest Panic - Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hiroko Yamamura in -> The Dancefloor Destroyer

Venue MOT Unit 18
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Midwest Panic - Edit
Got a code?

About

In a world where our dancefloors are under threat from single use vapes, crypto, nitrous oxide, meal deal prices and new railway projects, one DJ will stand up to save us all this December...

Hiroko Yamamura!

The Chicago born selector will be doing this Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Hiroko Yamamura

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.