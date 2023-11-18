Top track

Nox Vahn - When I'm With You

Koncept Presents: Nox Vahn (Anjunadeep) and Wassu (Anjunadeep)

Future Factory
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are excited to host Anjunadeep heavy hitters, Nox Vahn and Wassu in LA on November 18th! Get ready to embark on a 7-hour sonic odyssey complemented by Koncept's cutting-edge, immersive audio-visual showcase!

For VIP/Bottle Service please email info@inn Read more

Presented by Koncept
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nox Vahn, Wassu

Venue

Future Factory

417 East 15th Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

