Stuporosa

TEATRO OUT OFF
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
From €12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Francesco Marilungo è un coreografo e danzatore che Danae segue dagli inizi del suo percorso. Negli anni, lavora come performer per vari artisti tra cui Enzo Cosimi, Antonio Marras, Jonathan Burrows/Matteo Fargion e Alessandro Sciarroni e avvia parallelame Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
TEATRO OUT OFF

Via Mac Mahon 16, 20155 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

