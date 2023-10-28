DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zoe Brownstone: Work in Progress

The Camden Head
Sat, 28 Oct, 3:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

Canadian comedian seeks closure, do you have any to spare? Zoe has jokes sure, but does she have credibility? Why don't you come find out?? Finalist in the Only Fans Creative Fund and supported by the British Arts Council she must be doing something right Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Zoe Brownstone

Venue

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Doors open2:30 pm

