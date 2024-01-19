Top track

Mr. Scruff - Get A Move On!

Mr. Scruff

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMargate
£24.99

About

Mr Scruff returns to Faith in Strangers this coming January, joined by MC Kwasi. Come and dance away the January blues on this unmissable night with a real legend on the scene.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mr Scruff, MC Kwasi

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

