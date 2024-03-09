Top track

Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trance Sanctuary celebrate their 13th birthday by teaming up with one of the biggest record labels in the scene Future Sound of Egypt.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Trance Sanctuary .

Lineup

4
Alessandra Roncone, Andrea Ribeca, Aly & Fila and 4 more

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

