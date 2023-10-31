Top track

Lo'fi Chield - City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Muccassassina Halloween-Mucca Horror Picture Show

Qube A+B+C
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lo'fi Chield - City
Got a code?

About

MARTEDI 31 OTTOBRE 2023

MUCCASSASSINA HALLOWEEN MUCCA HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Muccassassina dedica il tradizionale party di Halloween a uno dei film più provocatori di sempre e che ha fatto la storia del cinema, in particolare nella rappresentazione della se Read more

Presentato da QUBE ROME MUCCASSASSINA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.