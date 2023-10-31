DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HALLOWEEN al MONK

Monk - Sala Teatro
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

31. 11. 2023

HALLWEEN al MONK

Una strana festa di Halloween al MONK

ITALIANA x the Golden Era

in consolle:

✦ Fujiko Mine

✦ Frida K

start 22:30

as long as you can

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

