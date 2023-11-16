DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Spiral presented by Soo Intoit and Xana 101

The End
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soo Intoit and Xana 101 invite you to The Spiral, a night centering the dance floor. Experience a range of sound, sure to keep your body twirling and mind spinning. A rapidly turning tornado of ecstasy and movement, and we begin this cycle November 16th, a

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Soo Intoit, Xana 101, Sexappeal

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

