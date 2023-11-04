Top track

Daniela Pes - Preview Manifesto Fest

Angelo Mai
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniela Pes è nata nel cuore della Gallura nel 1992. La sua voce e la sua musica sfuggono alle classificazioni e ai contenitori predeterminati. Daniela Pes è immersa nel flusso della musica, come cantante, come strumentista, come musicista elettronica. Il Read more

ScuderieMArteLive
Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

