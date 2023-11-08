Top track

LEXI BERG

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Lexi Berg is a classically trained pianist and singer who combines her Swedish pop roots with her American country soul to write and perform warm classic piano tunes with a touch of Americana blues.

Inspired by Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell & Adele, Lexi wi Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

Lexi Berg

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

