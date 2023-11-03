DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Field Record Release w/ Star Parks & The Dialtones

Radio East
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 am
GigsAustin
$15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Austin band Good Field bring their warm-toned, melodic pop and fuzzy guitar hooks to Radio East with special guests Star Parks and The Dialtones.

This show is a release party for their new full-length album Coyote, their fourth full-length record.* Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Good Field, Star Parks, The Dialtones

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.