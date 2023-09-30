Top track

The Basement Discos w/ Andy Caruso & Schoon Jr

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Excited to welcome The Basement Discos back to Juju's on Saturday 30th September! The Valencia-based house music dealers are bringing us yet another lineup of fire Latin flavours, let's get into it!

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Schoon Jr, Andy Caruso

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

