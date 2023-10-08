Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Clanton and Frost Children at Glen Falls House

Glen Falls House
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRound Top
$36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sister Midnight Presents George Clanton and Frost Children at Glen Falls House

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sister Midnight

Lineup

George Clanton, Frost Children, death's dynamic shroud.avi

Venue

Glen Falls House

230 Winter Clove Road, Round Top, New York 12473, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

