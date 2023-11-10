DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maria Papidaki, Pritanis, Stereo Mike and Theanò

93 Feet East
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Greece is well-known for several things, like the sun, the islands, the food, and... the parties! We are bringing the unconventional sound of Greece to central London with some of the greatest Greek electronic DJs and live performers.

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Stereo Mike

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity

