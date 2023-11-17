DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nihiloxica, Batucadeiras Olaias, Kléo e P. Brito

Armazém 8 Marvila
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nihiloxica
De Kampala, Uganda, tem surgido alguma da música mais urgente a ecoar no vasto e povoado campeonato da música de dança de vistas largas. Nihiloxica é um dos nomes inevitáveis a incluir nesta história, feita aqui e agora. Ensemble de percussão Read more

Apresentado por Vale Perdido.

Lineup

1
Patrícia Brito, Nihiloxica, Batucadeiras das Olaias and 1 more

Venue

Armazém 8 Marvila

Rua Amorim, 8, 1950-131 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

